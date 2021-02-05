Galentine's Day Gifts for the Ladies You Love
Don't look now, but Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. And with less than two weeks to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones, the pressure to shop is on.
Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday of romance is also a time to celebrate another type of big love: friendship. If you're at a loss for what to get the ladies in your life for Galentine's Day, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric holiday.
Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. And if you have some beauty lovers to consider, Kylie Jenner's skincare line Kylie Skin just released a Valentine's Set, which features everything they could need for a head-to-toe glow (including a facial cleanser, serum and moisturizer as well as body scrub and lotion!). But just in case you want to shop from another brand from the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Silk Collection -- and it's good.
This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone -- including your favorite gal pals -- on your list below.
