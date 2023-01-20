Year after year, saving money is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions. But as with any resolution, the challenge is sticking to it. An easy way to save on daily essentials in 2023 is with a wholesale-club membership like Sam's Club where savings can be found all year round. Beyond shopping in bulk, a Sam’s Club membership has exclusive benefits that might actually save you even more money than you expected — including lower fuel prices.

Right now, Sam's Club's best discount of all is actually on a Sam's Club membership itself. Until Tuesday, January 31, new members can get 50% off a 1-year Club membership. This deal means for $25, you can get exclusive access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, fuel discounts, Instant Savings and cash back.

Last year's rise in the cost for gasoline still has many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. With plenty of gas stations charging as much as $6 or more per gallon, drivers are unlikely to get a break soon from the high gas prices. One way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has members-only fuel stations, such as Sam’s Club. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the fuel stations with discounted gas.

You can use your new membership to save money on gas at local Sam's Club Fuel Centers.

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on gift cards and tech.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The warehouse also offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery. Get the Sam's Club membership deal to save money in 2023 amid the rising costs of living.

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

