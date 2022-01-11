Shopping

Get Khloé Kardashian's and Demi Lovato's Motivational Water Bottles — And They're on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Good American/Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $24 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up."  With back to school around the corner, the water bottle can also be a fun and useful gift for your child, or their teacher!

Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has almost 24,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars.

khloe kardashian amazon water bottle
Instagram Story/@khloekardashian
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Straw
$24

Lovato shared their own reusable water bottle on Instagram too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $13 optimistic water bottle is also available in 11 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others.

Demi Lovato motivational water bottle
Demi Lovato/Instagram

 

KEEPTO 32oz Motivational Water Bottle with Removable Straw
$18$13

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

