Gigi Hadid Says She 'Got Robbed' in Mykonos

Gigi Hadid isn't planning on returning to Mykonos.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old model took to Instagram to share a bikini pic from her Greece getaway, but the caption wasn't quite as cheery as her tropical locale.

"Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u," she wrote on her second Instagram account, which is dedicated to photography. "Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere."

While her trip may have been dampened by the alleged robbery, she managed to have some fun, even sharing pics from the vacay on her second Instagram. In one shot, Hadid poses with her sisters -- Alana, Marielle and Bella -- while they lounge on a couch.

Other photos show the whole group hanging out on a boat, spending time at the pool, and out and about with drinks in hand.

The Greece pics come after Hadid was spotted on two dates with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron in New York. The pair was first seen at DUMBO House in Brooklyn and a source told ET that "they had a nice time."

Just one day later, Hadid and Cameron were seen out again, this time bowling with a group in NYC. Cameron was spotted leaving Hadid's apartment the next morning.

Cameron and Hadid's nights out were a bit of a surprise to Bachelorette fans, as Hannah Brown asked her runner-up out for drinks after splitting with her fiance, Jed Wyatt, on the show's season finale. Brown and Cameron did grab those drinks in L.A., but Cameron was with Hadid in New York two days later.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Brown about Cameron and Hadid's dates, she admitted that both she and Cameron were single and are free to see other people.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she said. "We definitely hung out and talked about everything and... I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about."

"We are trying to figure out how we feel," she added.

