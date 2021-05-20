Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out into the (Nearly) Post-Pandemic World
There's no question about it: In 2021, the concept of "going out" is a foreign one -- at least, in the way the world once did. But now that vaccines are available to everyone, it's likely that you're itching to put a sartorial spark back into your wardrobe and add in some "post-pandemic" going out looks. And luckily, spring and summer are the perfect seasons to do exactly that.
By now, outdoor dining and al fresco get-togethers are nothing new. But instead of coping with the cooler weather that came with winter and early spring, the warmer days ahead give you a virtually endless number of opportunities to showcase your latest closet additions -- including going out tops and other fashion pieces that were truly meant to be seen.
Look, we get it: After spending month after month in your most comfortable staples, you're ready to get dressed like never before. But if you're not quite sure what types of going out tops you want to sport, we're here to help. Perhaps you're on the hunt for some stunning pieces to mix and match with your everyday pieces for an impromptu date night outfit. Or, maybe you're getting dressed to actually go out -- but going out is actually a small party at someone's home (hey, as long as it isn't yours!) -- in which case, feel free to skip the heels. Either way, there are plenty of cool options that are practically begging for a place in your collection.
Scroll down to check out ET Style's favorite tops on the market to spice up your warm-weather wardrobe for the season.
RELATED CONTENT:
TikTok Is Obsessed With These $55 Gap Jeans
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding