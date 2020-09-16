Good American Sale: Take 25% Off Almost Everything

Good American unveiled a new sale today: Take 25% off your online purchase with promo code FF25! These savings expire Sept. 21.

From bodysuits to dresses to denim, Good American offers tons of feminine, flattering pieces that you'll love even more when you score them on sale. Just make sure you use the promo code to score the 25% discount.

The latest discounts available from Khloé Kardashian's apparel brand come at the perfect time, as we're about to update our wardrobe for fall. We love that Good American is rooted in positive body ideals and wearing clothes that make you feel strong and confident. Regular, petite, plus and maternity sizes are available across the site.

Below, our favorite picks from the Good American sale.

Getaway Skirt Good American Good American Getaway Skirt Good American Even if you're not really getting away to anywhere, you can still get dressed up and look fab in a statement skirt. REGULARLY $129 $96.75 at Good American

Belted Body Dress Good American Good American Belted Body Dress Good American An update on the timeless wrap dress, the Belted Body Dress is available in fall-friendly sage and classic black. REGULARLY $149 $111.75 at Good American

Wild Night Bra Good American Good American Wild Night Bra Good American Wear this fashionable sports bra for working out or just lounging around the house. REGULARLY $49 $51.75 at Good American

Good Curve Skinny Crop Good American Good American Good Curve Skinny Crop Good American This popular skinny leg denim style is made from recycled materials, features corset-contouring elasticity and has a vintage black wash. REGULARLY $168 $126.75 at Good American

The Crewneck Body Good American Good American The Crewneck Body Good American You can never have too many bodysuits. A long sleeve crewneck style will go a long way in your fall and winter wardrobe. Pair it with your favorite Good American jeans, leggings or skirt. REGULARLY $105 $78.75 at Good American

The Yogi Crop Hoodie Good American Good American The Yogi Crop Hoodie Good American We love a good crop top, we love a good sweatshirt, and we love a good sale. This one fits all three. REGULARLY $85 $59.90 at Good American

