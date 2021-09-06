Gucci Sunglasses Are Up to 51% Off Now at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

We'll let you in on a little shopping secret -- Walmart carries designer sunglasses! And just in time for the Labor Day sale weekend, ET Style found a handful of super chic Gucci sunnies that won't break the bank.

Walmart's Labor Day sale has a ton of deals on fashion items, in addition to the expected deals on electronics and home goods. Walmart's fashion section includes a lot of amazing deals on designer accessories, and the Gucci women's sunglasses are the ones you don't want to miss. From oversized tortoiseshell frames to on-trend rectangular shades with logo hardware -- the Gucci sunnies are up to 51% off.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. Plus, we've also gathered the only Labor Day 2021 sales you need to know about ahead of the weekend, including Amazon tech deals, Nordstrom Rack deals, Bloomingdale's deals, Alo leggings and Ulta beauty deals that are 50% off.

Below, shop the best deals on Gucci sunglasses at Walmart's Labor Day sale.

