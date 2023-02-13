Guy Fieri knows how to party. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Fieri at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate in partnership with the party powerhouse brand, Wynn nightlife, ahead of Super Bowl LVII Sunday where he shared a look at his mega-packed party.

"I figured, if we're gonna have the greatest game on the planet in one day in Arizona, why not invite all the residents of Flavortown," Fieri, who was joined by his son Hunter and nephew Julies, said.

The tailgate was expected to have over 10,000 guests -- and for a good reason. The chef and TV personality told ET he wanted everyone to be able to celebrate the big game, whether or not they were able to make it in.



"Well, here's the deal. Not everybody's gonna make it in the game. But everybody loves a Super Bowl," he explained. "And I feel that you got to celebrate it any way you can. So, if you're an Eagles fan, if you're a Chiefs fan if you're an NFL fan, I mean, we're Raiders, of course."

"This is the place to come and support and celebrate, and hang out with your buddies, and have a good time," Fieri continued. "And there's just not enough of this. We need more of this. We got to celebrate this country."

As for who the Fieri family was rooting for Sunday, the longtime Oakland-turned-Las Vegas Raiders fans admittedly said they were looking for a good game.

"Now, when the Raiders get here, you're gonna have no question of who's gonna be here," the Guy's Grocery Games star added.

While it wasn't the Raiders' year, Fieri brought all the football spirit to Sunday's tailgate, including a Flavortown marching band, and of course, plenty of food.

"We have we have trashcan nachos, which is a Fieri staple of course," Fieri shared. "We got pretzels. We've got carne asada tacos Chicken Guy. You've got sliders."

He continued, "I'm a big hot dog guy. Chef Aaron May has done this up. So, we did a danger dog, we did a Coney Island dog, we did a Chicago dog. 'Course we've got to have pretzels. Shrimp tacos from my buddy, Jason Hodes. We've got Chicken Guy."

The party wasn't all just food and drinks though. In addition to the delicious eats, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate featured games, music and activities for the whole family.

"So, this is the idea: picnic tables, bring the kids to hang out, we got great music, we got some activities, go throw the football, win some prizes," Fieri told ET. "But that's what it was supposed to be. I love bringing my kids to the to the Super Bowl, but not everybody can make it in. I mean, the ticket prices are tough. So, why not create an event that celebrates the Super Bowl, lets everybody come down, have a good time and hang out, you can hear what's going on. I mean, that was the energy."

The party stemmed out of Fieri's love of football and celebrating with others. While he helped spearhead the event, it was a group effort thanks to his partners at Medium Rare and fellow chefs, José Andrés and more.

"I've got these amazing partners at Medium Rare. These guys are unbelievable. We did a project with them two years ago, called Restaurant Reboot, and trying to get the industry to get recognized and we needed people to get back to work. And we raised so much money, and gave $25,000 scholarships out," he recalled. "And we got all the restaurant leaders, José Andrés came on. And I mean, just a whole group came together to recognize the industry and support it. And we started talking about and said, 'I love going to the Super Bowl, but you know you can't tailgate there,' because most of the people that are coming into town didn't bring their tailgate gear. Parking’s always tough."

"I said, 'Why don't we do a tailgate party,' and they said, 'Awesome. Now how many people you thinking?' and I said, 'like 10,000?'" He added. "And they said 'Seriously?' And I said, 'No, really. Let's do it. Let's get some great sponsors.' All kinds of people jumped in and said, 'Let's throw a party for the people and just celebrate the greatest game.'"

