Gypsy Rose Blanchard is celebrating her journey.

Blanchard, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself in the present day, juxtaposed with a photo of herself in 2009, at age 18, when she was in a wheelchair, holding a stuffed giraffe, outside a hospital.

"There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove," Blanchard captioned the photo.

She shared the same pair of pics to her TikTok account as well, in an effort to raise awareness of Munchausen by Proxy -- which she was a victim of as a child.

The TikTok -- which was set to "Scars to Your Beautiful" -- was captioned, "Stay positive, there is always hope."

The posts come amid a whirlwind time for Blanchard -- who was released from prison in December, eight years after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In the months since her release, Blanchard has gotten divorced from her ex -- whom she wed while behind bars -- and has filmed a reality TV docu-series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Blanchard hit the red carpet for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event last week -- after having recently recovered from a rhinoplasty procedure -- where she spoke with ET about her new "era."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends 'An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies' FYC event at The Grove in Los Angeles on May 01, 2024. - JC Olivera/WireImage

"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months," she gushed. "I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

With a giggle, she added, "In my pretty girl era, as they say!"

Gypsy is currently promoting her upcoming eight-part docuseries for Lifetime, which debuts in June.

"I think I'm most excited for fans and people to see me grow as an individual," she shared of the project. "Just me learning about myself these last four months. I think that it's important for people to see me grow from the prison version of myself to who I am today and how I got there."

