For Cyber Monday 2022, HBO Max is giving new and returning customers 80% off three months of the streaming service. Usually $9.99, HBO Max's ad-supported plan is now available for only $1.99 per month for the first three months. With the new seasons of The White Lotus and Sex Lives of College Girls, plus new movies like Don't Worry Darling, there’s never been a better time to add an HBO Max subscription to your streaming lineup.

For one last day today, November 28, subscribers looking for new shows to binge watch this winter can save $24 on one of our favorite streaming services. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to catch up on HBO Max's Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, then this might be it.

This HBO Max Cyber Monday deal arrives just in time for the highly anticipated documentary Love, Lizzo, which premiered on November 24. The multi-platinum artist gets candid about body positivity, self-love, and recognizing Black women for their contributions in this intimate documentary.

The HBO Max app is available on Apple TV, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Roku and Fire TV devices. HBO Max consistently adds new content to its platform, so you won't get bored whenever you open up the streaming service. More reasons to add HBO Max to your streaming rotation include Friends, Succession, Rick and Morty, Sex and the City, and the new seasons of Industry and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max also allows you to stream anime films from Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

