HBO Max Deal: Today is Your Last Chance to Get 20% Off a Whole Year

This is the last call to take advantage of the HBO Max streaming discount for new and returning users. Until tonight, HBO Max is offering 20% off monthly plans for a year. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to catch up on HBO Max's Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the Sex and the City reboot, then this might be it.

When you sign up for an annual plan before the deal ends, you can save $2 each month on HBO Max with ads. If you have a hard time sitting through commercial breaks, then the ad-free HBO Max plan might be a better option for you. And, you'll save $3 on the ad-free option. Depending on which plan you select, you can get two or three months free of HBO Max just from your annual savings!

Normally, HBO Max's plan with advertisements will cost you $10 every month, but it only costs $8 with this deal. Whereas the ad-free plan would usually cost $15 a month, it's only $12 a month if you take advantage of this deal before Jan. 26.

HBO Max consistently adds new content to its platform, so you won't get bored whenever you open up the streaming service. Earlier this month, HBO Max debuted its original series starring John Cena, Peacemaker. And even more original content is coming to the streaming service, a new Degrassi series is on its way to HBO Max next year, while the older series will soon hit the platform for all your nostalgia binging desires.

Stay up to date with all the latest episodes of Succession, The White Lotus, Insecure and so much more on HBO Max.

