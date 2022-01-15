HBO Max is having a streaming sale for new and returning users. From now through Jan. 25, HBO Max is offering 20% off a one-year subscription. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to catch up on HBO Max's Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the Sex and the City reboot, then this might be it.

When you sign up for an annual plan before the deal ends, you can save $2 each month on HBO Max with ads. If you can't stand advertisements, then the ad-free HBO Max plan might be a better option for you. And, you'll save $3 on the ad-free option. Depending on which plan you select, you can get two or three months free of HBO Max just from your annual savings.

Normally, HBO Max's plan with advertisements will cost you $10 every month, but it only costs $8 with this deal. Whereas the ad-free plan would usually cost $15 a month, it only costs $12 a month thanks to this deal.

HBO Max consistently adds new content to its platform, so you won't get bored whenever you open up the streaming service. Earlier this month, HBO Max debuted its original series Peacemaker. Even more original content is coming to the streaming service. A new Degrassi series is on its way to HBO Max next year.

Stay up to date with all the latest episodes of Succession, The White Lotus, Insecure and so much more on HBO Max.

HBO Max When you sign up for 12 months, you save 20% on the monthly plan. Now, you just have to choose between HBO Max with ads and ad-free HBO Max. While you pay a few more dollars each month for the ad-free plan, you get access to select movies the same day they premiere in theaters. $15 $12

