Get 60% Off Sam's Club Memberships to Save Money on Gas and Groceries

Sam's Club's Cyber Monday sale is up and running with deals on kitchen appliances, gifts and more for members. However, the best discount of all is actually on a Sam's Club membership itself. Right now, shoppers can get 60% off their Club membership. Just in time for the busy holiday season, this deal means for $20, you can get access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, fuel discounts and cash back.

This year's rise in the cost for gasoline still has many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. With plenty of gas stations charging as much as $6 or more per gallon, drivers are unlikely to get a break soon from the record high gas prices. One way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has members-only fuel stations, such as Sam’s Club. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the fuel stations with discounted gas.

You can use your new membership to save money on gas at local Sam's Club Fuel Centers.

Sign Up Now

At all Sam's Club fuel stations, you can fill up with high-quality regular, premium and diesel gas. The discount will depend on your Sam's Club location and the specific gas station. Of course, there's more to Sam's Club than access to gas stations that, on average, have lower prices than other local stations. Members have access to the warehouse deals and bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus exclusive, members-only pricing on appliances, and all kinds of great deals on gift cards and tech.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals and a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The warehouse also offers free curbside pickup and, in some locations, same-day delivery. Get the Sam's Club membership deal below.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 60% Off Sam's Club Memberships to Save Money on Gas and Groceries

HBO Max's Cyber Monday Deal Lowers Price to Only $2 Per Month

Peacock Cyber Monday Deal: Get Peacock Premium For $1 Per Month

Shop the Best Cyber Monday TV Deals Before They Sell Out

Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Is 25% Off Now for Cyber Monday

The Best Allbirds Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Tabby Bag Is On Sale for 30% Off

The Best Cyber Monday Deals On Keurig Coffee Makers and K-Cups

Cruise Past the Gas Price Hike With These Top-Rated Electric Bikes and Scooters

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now