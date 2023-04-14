Here's What to Wear to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour, from Metallic Cowboy Boots to Crystal Corset Tops
The start of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is just days away, and we can't wait to see the decorated artist return to dominate some of the world's biggest stages. Her last solo tour for Lemonade was back in 2016, so it's safe to say that we're more than ready for Queen Bey to reclaim her rightful on-stage throne as one of the greatest pop stars of all time.
Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you know better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a boring outfit. Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.
Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top. The album epitomizes summer, so flirty dresses are also a less literal take on the theme.
Below, shop our favorite Renaissance tour outfit ideas from Revolve, ASOS, Urban Outfitters and more.
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
A row of crystals takes this simple black corset to the next level.
Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.
Layer this fringe piece over a mini dress or bralette and briefs combo for a fierce look.
Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
Turn heads in a bright green blouson mini dress.
This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view!
Combine trends with a metallic corset top from Steve Madden.
Your basic denim shorts get an upgrade with diamond tassels.
"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants," praised one five-star reviewer of these metallic flares. "They make your figure look great!"
For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat.
A denim dress is right in line with Beyonce's western theme.
Pair a statement top with Abercrombie's best-selling jeans for the ultimate cool girl look.
Take a note from the Renaissance album cover with a crystal bra top.
Add this fringe belt to any dress or skirt for a fun pop of texture.
Swap your basic black booties for a funky silver pair, featuring a pointed toe and chunky heel.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
Stand out from the crowd while staying comfy in a pair of bright parachute pants.
The corset top craze is still going strong — embrace it with this denim top.
This colorblocked red and pink dress is perfect for summer.
Because there's no such thing as too many sequins.
