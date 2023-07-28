If you've had the pleasure of seeing Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters, odds are you walked away with feelings of empowerment, some existential dread and, of course, some major fashion inspiration.

We're still drooling over Margot Robbie's archival Chanel outfits, President Barbie's pink power suits and Doctor Barbie's sparkling mini dress, but one particular piece from the film really caught our eye: the "I Am Kenough" hoodie worn by Ryan Gosling's Ken.

We won't spoil anything for you, but the internet is absolutely obsessed with Ken's rainbow tie-dye hoodie — so obsessed that the official Mattel version is already sold out (but still available for pre-order). Thankfully, plenty of Etsy and Amazon vendors have hopped on the trend and created their own versions of the viral sweatshirt.

Whether you're looking for a comfy but still on-theme Barbiecore outfit for upcoming Barbie screenings, an early Halloween costume or an inspirational hoodie for lounging around, we've found the best merch for bringing out your Ken-ergy. Below, you can shop nearly identical versions of the "I Am Kenough" hoodie, as well as T-shirts, tank tops and stickers featuring the viral affirmation.

