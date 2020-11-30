Allbirds is doing Cyber Monday 2020 differently. Instead of offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, has released limited-edition styles of the Tree Dashers -- performance shoes that display their carbon footprint number of 9.0 kg CO2e on the outer sole.

The company has redefined holiday shopping season with their unique Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. During Black Friday, Allbirds increased their prices by $1 and matched each dollar to donate it to environmental activist Greta Thunberg's global climate strike movement, Fridays For Future. In addition to the dollar matching program, Allbirds launched the limited-edition Wool Runners and Wool Pipers, which also feature their carbon footprint number of 7.1 kg CO2e on display.

Allbirds sneakers are an amazing gift for friends and family. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas.

If you're looking for more holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret santa ideas or for any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the limited-edition, Black Friday and Cyber Monday exclusive Allbirds sneakers below in support of Mother Nature.

