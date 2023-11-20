Amid the excitement of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Patrick Dempsey, who was recently bestowed with the title of People magazine's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, took a moment to discuss with ET's Nischelle Turner his friends' reactions to the prestigious honor and why having a F1 race in Vegas is such a big deal for the sport.

"Well, you know it's just great for more awareness [of the sport], and this is the third race in America this year, and this is a big one, a big investment, a lot of people are here. So it's all very good," the Ferrari star commented, emphasizing the positive influence of events like the Las Vegas Grand Prix on motorsports. "You never know who you're going to meet on the red carpet."

When asked about the unexpected honor of being named Sexiest Man Alive, Dempsey responded with a mix of humility and humor.

Kym Illman/Getty Images

"I didn't realize how close the competition was and how many people finished second and how many people were overlooked, and how many people were mad I got it," he said of what his friends texted him about the Sexiest Man Alive honor. "I'm just happy to be in the game at this point in my life, so it's good."

Dempsey, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and the hit film Enchanted, added, "I'm enjoying my moment," expressing gratitude for the recognition and embracing the lighthearted aspect of the honor.

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix saw saw a slew of celebs come out for the first F1 race held in Sin City in over 40 years.

After months of preparation, construction, riled-up locals and fanfare, F1's big day came over the weekend, and dozens of movie stars, models and musicians showed up to check out the high-octane action.

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Among the those stars was Brad Pitt -- who has been traveling around to races across the country while working on a film about Formula 1 racing.

Pitt rocked layers of beige and tan, paired with yellow aviators and blue jeans, as he walked into the paddock during Saturday's race.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky came out for the big night as well and watched the race from the Ferrari garage while rocking sound-dampening earmuffs emblazoned with the car company's iconic logo.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Justin Bieber was actively involved in the race itself, and was given the chance to wave the checkered flag at the end.

RELATED CONTENT: