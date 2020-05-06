When is Mother's Day?? It's on May 10 this year, and yes, that's this Sunday, which might have snuck up on you because of the coronavirus pandemic. And while quarantine and COVID-19 will definitely make the holiday feel a lot different this year, it's still possible to make Mom feel special while social distancing.

Calling your mom or chatting her on FaceTime is the obvious first move, but don't hesitate to go above and beyond, from gifts to flowers to sweet treats and more. After all, just because you're stuck at home doesn't mean you can't go all out with the celebration.

Read on for more ideas for how to share Mother's Day with your mom, even if you can't be in the same place.

Have a virtual party

Even if you're not in the same place, throw Mom a party! Invite her and all your friends and loved ones to a virtual get-together. Video conferencing apps like BlueJeans, Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype can help bring you together, where you can play games, pour drinks and just catch up. If everyone's got a mobile device, platforms like Jackbox games and the Houseparty app are good for facilitating some fun and easy group games. (Plus, there's no cleanup after.)

Send flowers

Flowers are always a nice surprise for any special occasion, and that's truer than ever now. Sending a floral arrangement shows Mom you care, and thankfully, a lot of them offer contactless delivery. Shop our selections for the best flower delivery services here.

Give her some gifts

Gifts are a thoughtful way to show Mom that she's appreciated, and if you haven't ordered something yet, we're here to help. Check out our complete Mother's Day gift guide, which includes last-minute gift ideas, the best wine subscriptions and clubs, unique gifts from Etsy, chocolates and sweet treats, gifts for pet moms and chic Mother's Day clothing and beauty products you can buy online.

Send a care package

What better way than a care package to make Mom feel, well, cared about! There's probably a care package out there that any mother would love, featuring food and drink favorites, to bath products and more. See our favorite Mother's Day care package ideas here.

Share sweet moments

Of course, what a lot of us are doing right now is keeping ourselves entertained, and Mom is no different. As you plan your virtual visit for the holiday, share what shows and movies you've been watching, talk about uplifting stories in these difficult times, check out some of these adorable celeb mom quarantine moments, talk about what you've been reading, cooking or anything else! It's hard to go wrong here.

Here's to giving your mom a fantastic Mother's Day!

Watch the video below for why Mother's Day is Halle Berry's favorite holiday.

