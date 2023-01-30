Are you ready for some football?

And not just any night of football. We're talking about one of the biggest sporting events of the year, which will be here in less than two weeks. Super Bowl LVII is happening Sunday, February 12.

With all of the excitement, fanfare and food to prepare, it can be easy to lose sight of the most important question surrounding Super Bowl Sunday: How to watch the big game? If you won't be in the stadium, you'll want to be front and center in front of your TV when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Now that we know the matchup, it all comes down to this: Figuring out how to stream Super Bowl LVII live even if you don't have cable.

Here's everything we know about Super Bowl LVII.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. EST.

How can you watch Super Bowl LVII without cable?

Cable subscribers can watch this year's Super Bowl on FOX. For those without cable, there are a few live streaming services that allow you to watch the big game live, including Hulu+, fuboTV, or Sling TV. You can sign up for any of these services now.

Sling TV Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sling TV Sling TV is a live-TV streamer where you can watch 50 channels, including FOX in select markets. For the 2023 NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game — and at a relative bargain of $55 a month. Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier. $55 $27.50 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Getty Images Hulu + Live TV Not only will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with this subscription, but a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime Video, which must be purchased separately. $70/MONTH Sign Up

FuboTV Getty Images FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Sign Up

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

After a hard-fought win in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning in the 2019 season. The Chiefs will battle Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles who took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles are returning to the big game for the first time since winning five years ago. With Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce both headed to State Farm Stadium, the game will also mark the first time two brothers will play each other in a Super Bowl.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII. The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter's take on the patriotic song is sure to be moving.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna will be performing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. While not much has been shared about what we can expect from this highly anticipated show hosted by Apple Music, Rihanna recently told ET it will be a celebration of her music. Rihanna is helping fans gear up for her return to the stage with a collection of Savage X Game Day apparel and accessories.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 commercials

Serving up the best commercials of the year, the advertisements during the Super Bowl rarely disappoint. Many brands are keeping these commercial details under wraps until they air during the big game. Until then, check out some of the best commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl and keep a lookout, as there may be some teasers before this year's Super Bowl.

