How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmys are swiftly approaching, and there’s certainly some can’t-miss competition and extra-compelling categories that will be worth the watch. Not to mention, the ceremony will be in-person, a refreshing change from last year's awards, which had to be conducted mainly remotely.

Despite significantly fewer television show submissions due to the pandemic slowing production, the competition is fierce. The race for best limited series is sure to be intense, with quarantine-favorites such as The Queen’s Gambit and I May Destroy You up against Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision. The limited-series leading ladies are also set to dominate the best actress competition with heavy hitters Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Elizabeth Olsen facing off in the category.

Meanwhile The Mandalorian and The Crown are tied for the year’s most nominated series, with 24 nominations apiece and Disney’s other streaming star, WandaVision, trailing just behind at 23 nominations. Ted Lasso, Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid’s Tale all garnered 20 nominations, representing the wide range of content that’s received plenty of adoration from both the public and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences alike this past awards season. Of course there's also been some notable snubs from the Academy, and a few surprising nominees as well.

So whether you’ll be watching to see Cedric the Entertainer host, or to find out which of your favorite TV shows brings home the most wins, the 2021 Emmys are an awards ceremony you won't want to miss.

Keep reading below to find out how you can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards!

When will the 2021 Emmys air? The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch ET's Emmy Awards pre-show: ET has you covered for the Emmys. Join ET's stream on ETLive.com, on the app on your mobile device, or on Paramount+ before the Emmy Awards for all the glitz and glamour leading up to the night.

Then, join us right when the show ends for our live Emmys after-show, where we will detail the biggest moments and best looks of the night, as well as new interviews with all the night's big winners.

Where to stream the 2021 Emmys:

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Paramount+ and will be available to all subscribers to stream. $5 AND UP Learn More

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

