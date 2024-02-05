With all due respect to the Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs, and the 49ers, there’s another big game that should be on your radar this weekend: The Puppy Bowl XX.

Celebrating 20 years, the 2024 Puppy Bowl will have the largest number of adoptable dogs in the game’s history, including the smallest pup in the Puppy Bowl ever at a tiny-but-mighty 1.7 lbs, as well as the largest one, a young great dane, at 70 lbs. The tail-wagging game is set to air on Sunday, February 11. So let the fur-ocious festivities begin!

This year's Puppy Bowl will be easier to watch than ever before because it will simultaneously air on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS and TruTV, as well as stream on Max.

This heartwarming annual “competition” is held every Super Bowl Sunday to raise awareness about the importance of animal adoption. The 2024 Puppy Bowl will feature 131 dogs selected from 73 shelters. The pups will play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff in hopes of winning the Lombarky Trophy. Puppy Bowl points are earned by any player dragging any toy into any end zone — basically, everyone’s a winner!

Puppy Bowl XX will feature some notable — and adorable — puppy players, including Cronut a wrinkly Shar-Pei who will keep his eyes on the ball, and Stryker, a deaf Border Collie who won't let his hearing loss stop him on the field.

The event will also feature a feline-focused halftime show where the canine contestants will be swapped out for feisty kittens. If you’re excited to tune in to all this cuteness, keep reading to find out how to watch the Puppy Bowl in 2024.

When is the Puppy Bowl 2024?

This paw-some event begins with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will “​​give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft.” The Puppy Bowl preview will likely highlight some of the notable animal athletes.

The Puppy Bowl officially kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl this year

The 20th annual Puppy Bowl will see Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip-off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game, thanks to various viewing options. This year’s Puppy Bowl will be available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS and TruTV. No cable? No problem! You can also stream this year’s Puppy Bowl with Max or other streaming services that offer live TV.

Who is hosting the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year as the Puppy Bowl referee. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are also returning to provide play-by-play commentary.

Is there a halftime show at Puppy Bowl XX?

Every bowl game needs a halftime show. The Puppy Bowl’s Kitty Halftime Show returns this year, so cat lovers, don’t worry, there’s something for everyone at Puppy Bowl XX.

