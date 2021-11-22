How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is nearly here, which means it’s time for food, family, Black Friday prepping, and the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker over on NBC, and Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí on Telemundo. The star-packed list of performers include Kim Petras, Kristin Chenoweth, Carrie Underwood and more.

Whether you’ll be home for the holiday, hosting a food-filled gathering or planning on ordering takeout from the comfort of your couch, the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is well-worth checking out. This year, there are plenty of options for how to watch the parade, with hosting NBC the official broadcaster of the event, and CBS airing their own coverage of the day, you’ll be able to catch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on TV or stream the proceedings on your time.

After last year’s significantly scaled back parade due to COVID-19, this year’s lineup will feature 15 giant character balloons and 28 floats, including a giant Grogu from Disney’s The Mandalorian and Ada Twist from Netflix’ Ada Twist, Scientist. We’ll also see the return of larger crowds and teams of balloon handlers as opposed to the utility vehicles utilized in the 2020 parade.

You definitely won’t want to miss feasting your eyes on everything that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has to offer this year, so here’s how to watch.

When is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Thursday, Nov. 25, then rebroadcast from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: NBC is the official broadcaster of the parade, but CBS will also be airing the parade on their network.

Where to stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: The parade will be available to stream on Peacock, as well as Paramount+, and streaming platforms that offer live TV services such as Hulu.

