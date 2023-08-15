Honoring the best music videos of the year, the MTV Video Music Awards is shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights in television this fall.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations this year, with noms in eight different categories. SZA, Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj all received multiple MTV VMA nominations. While many awards shows recruit critics to determine winners, MTV puts the power in the public's hands to decide who is the best of the best for the year. Be sure to go vote for your favorite artist to get in on the action.

Find out who reigns supreme when the VMAs air on MTV on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. If you don't have MTV, you don't have to miss out. You can watch the highly anticipated music awards show on Paramount+ at the exact same time it airs on MTV. That means you can get in on the action while it's happening and not have to wait until the next day to learn about the big wins of the night.

Last year, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J emceed the VMAs, but as of now, no host has been announced for the 2023 Video Music Awards. It's also unclear how the ongoing writer's strike will impact the awards show, though it's possible they'll go the unscripted route, similar to the 2023 Tony Awards.

When are the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening on Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET in New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Where can you stream the 2023 MTV VMAs?

MTV will air the VMAs on their network. Those who prefer streaming can watch the VMAs live with Paramount+.

Who is hosting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

MTV has not yet announced who will host the VMAs for 2023.

Who is performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

So far, MTV has not announced any performances.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nomination List:

Here are the nominations for the top categories of MTV's Video Music Awards...

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

See the full list of MTV's Video Music Awards nominations here.

