Mary Jo Eustace has some thoughts on her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, and Tori Spelling's split.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to the Senior Bitches podcast host at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's West Hollywood grand opening event on Thursday, and she reacted to the former couple's public divorce.

Eustace and McDermott were married from 1993 to 2006. They welcomed their son, Jack, in 1998, and they were in the process of adopting Eustace's daughter, Lola, 17, at the time of their split.

While Eustace initially played coy about the ongoing drama in her extended family -- "What are you talking about?" she quipped with a laugh -- she did weigh in on McDermott and Spelling's breakup.

"We're so good. We're so above the nonsense," Eustace said of her and her son, who accompanied her to Thursday's event. "He just took his LSATs. He's going to law school. My daughter's in pre-med. It's just the same tacky shenanigans, so we just have no interest. Things are good."

The mother-son duo were all smiles during the event, with Eustace telling ET that "it's the best ever" to have Jack by her side.

"It's great to hang with him. He's my best friend. I think he's my best friend, but he might think different," she said, before looking at her son, who assured, "I'm not going to argue with that."

As for her ex, McDermott took to Instagram last June to announce that he and Spelling were separating after 17 years of marriage.

And this past March, photos surfaced of the pair having an emotional meet-up at a storage unit. In pics obtained by ET, Spelling could be seen throwing a bag towards McDermott and crying in her car.

That same day, Spelling officially filed for divorce from McDermott. In the docs, which were obtained by ET, Spelling cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, requested spousal support, and sought sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their five children -- Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

"Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as coparents. It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their coparenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

Romantically, both parties have moved on. Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with in November, and McDermott is dating Lily Calo.

