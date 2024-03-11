It's officially time to dive into your yearly spring cleaning session. Aside from making your home look and feel brand new again, there's no better feeling than permanently knocking one more chore off of your to-do list. That's where the best robot vacuums come in to help clean your floors at the touch of a button.

If you’ve been searching for a bit of help to tidy up your home, there is a can't-miss iRobot Spring Savings event happening with massive Roomba deals. Now through Saturday, March 16, iRobot is offering up to $645 off Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops, including floor-cleaning bundles.

Highlights from iRobot's spring cleaning sale include three best-selling Roomba robot vacuums for less than $300. The popular iRobot Roomba 694 is on sale for just $180. We also found the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ for $350, which is $150 off the cheapest vacuum and mop combo from iRobot on the market. With the auto-empty dock, you won’t have to worry about emptying the dustbin for up to 60 days.

Whether you need a robot vacuum that can thoroughly clean room by room, or a robot mop to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease, make spring cleaning breeze with the best Roomba deals available at iRobot this week.

Best iRobot Roomba Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $180 Shop Now

iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop iRobot iRobot Braava jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $450 $300 Shop Now

