Jeezy Breaks His Silence on Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy is breaking his silence more than a month after filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai, saying that his decision to end the marriage "was not made impulsively."

In a statement to ET, the rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, said that "the decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart." Jeezy filed for divorce on Sept. 14 in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia after two years of marriage.

According to the court documents, obtained by ET, Jeezy stated that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joints legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022. The documents further state that they signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married.

"Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," Jeezy's statement continues. "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family's privacy as we focus on healing."

Jeezy's filing came more than two years after he and The Real co-host tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021. Mai and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019.

In September 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to daughter Monaco that following January. Jeezy is also dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

As for the reason behind the dissolution of the marriage, a source told ET last month that the divorce stems from having "different views" and they weren't on the same page when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source explained.

A source also told ET that Mai was blindsided by the divorce. That being said, another source told ET that Mai was not giving up on the marriage and vowed to spend more time in Atlanta to try to work things out with Jeezy.

Speaking to ET ahead of the premiere of her and Damon Wayans Jr.'s new CBS game show, Raid the Cage, Mai opened up a bit about how she's dealing with the divorce.

"I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," Mai told ET. "I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about. When you're surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life."

