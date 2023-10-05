Aside from the perfect fall jacket and pair of knee-high boots, high-quality basics are a must-have to make it through the colder days ahead. Italian lingerie and knitwear brand Intimissimi has plenty of breathable layering pieces in every color under the sun, and one celeb-approved piece is available for just $59.

The Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top went viral on TikTok last year after Kendall Jenner wore a light blue version on Jay Shetty's Youtube channel, and now Jennifer Lopez has partnered with the brand to promote the effortlessly chic shirt.

As if you needed another reason to shop this celebrity-loved long sleeve, Intimissimi is hosting a major deal right now. When you buy any of the brand's cashmere pieces — including the viral shirt — you can get 50% off a bra of your choice.

Shop the Intimissimi Cashmere Promotion

Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner's endorsement certainly helped this top achieve viral status, but there are plenty of reasons why it remains a bestseller. The modal-cashmere blend fabric is lightweight and incredibly soft, and its knit is just the right amount of sheer. Plus, we love how the boatneck silhouette highlights the collarbone.

This fall fashion staple is available in 13 colors, from soothing neutrals to rich reds, blues, greens and purples to suit your style. And at $59 for cashmere, you might as well buy more than one.

