Shopping

Kate Spade Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Everything

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade

We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand's main site has kicked off their Black Friday sale, and if you're also a fan of the line's chic accessories you're going to want to hear this.

The Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off everything when you use the promo code BLACKFRIYAY at checkout through Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PST. 

The Kate Spade Black Friday sale is the perfect place to shop for holiday gifts and deals for yourself! The year's biggest sale event includes deals on all types of Kate Spade handbags, like the popular totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more. Plus, find low prices on Kate Spade wallets, shoes, jewelry, clothing and home accessories. If you're looking for the perfect holiday party dress, Kate Spade has amazing deals on festive frocks from sequin numbers to sleek LBDs. 

To help you narrow down the fashionable finds, ET has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Black Friday sale below.

All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote
A roomy tote that'll fit all of your essentials. 
$228$137
Rhinestone Golightly Dress
Rhinestone Golightly Dress
Kate Spade
Rhinestone Golightly Dress
Peep the gorgeous rhinestone details on this classic black A-line dress. 
$468$281
Junelle Booties
Junelle Booties
Kate Spade
Junelle Booties
Wear these sequin booties for every holiday party. 
$258$155
Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
kate spade remedy small top-handle bag
Kate Spade
Remedy Small Top-Handle Bag
Imagining this bag on your shoulder is fantastic, but it can be a reality at a 65% discount. 
$278$98
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
This revamped version of Kate Spade's iconic 1993 Sam bag is a must-have. 
$148$59
Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
A compact bifold wallet that'll easily fit into any of your bags. 
$110$44
Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Everyone needs a carryall that goes with everything. This Kate Spade bag is the shoulder bag you can rely on to hold everything when you go anywhere.
$348$122
Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade
Astrid Medium Crossbody
Not too big or small, this camera crossbody bag is perfect for carrying anytime and anywhere. 
$198$60
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Perfect for students, this spade-printed backpack is both chic and practical. 
$278$84
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel
Fit all of your essentials in this Knott Medium sized satchel. Even add a bright pop of color to your outfit with the sunny yellow top-handle option.
$328$131
Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade
Myosotis Flower Huggies
Add a touch of sparkle to your everyday look with these versatile flower huggie earrings. 
$48$15
Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade
Vale Sneakers
Couple this pair of adorable gingham sneakers with anything in your wardrobe -- jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, everything!
$118$42

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Macy's One Day Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Through Wednesday

Michael Kors' Huge Fall Sale Has Handbags & Jackets For Over 50% Off

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

 