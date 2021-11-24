Kate Spade Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off on Everything

We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand's main site has kicked off their Black Friday sale, and if you're also a fan of the line's chic accessories you're going to want to hear this.

The Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off everything when you use the promo code BLACKFRIYAY at checkout through Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The Kate Spade Black Friday sale is the perfect place to shop for holiday gifts and deals for yourself! The year's biggest sale event includes deals on all types of Kate Spade handbags, like the popular totes, crossbody bags, backpacks and more. Plus, find low prices on Kate Spade wallets, shoes, jewelry, clothing and home accessories. If you're looking for the perfect holiday party dress, Kate Spade has amazing deals on festive frocks from sequin numbers to sleek LBDs.

To help you narrow down the fashionable finds, ET has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Black Friday sale below.

Loop Large Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Loop Large Shoulder Bag Everyone needs a carryall that goes with everything. This Kate Spade bag is the shoulder bag you can rely on to hold everything when you go anywhere. $348 $122 Buy Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Fit all of your essentials in this Knott Medium sized satchel. Even add a bright pop of color to your outfit with the sunny yellow top-handle option. $328 $131 Buy Now

Vale Sneakers Kate Spade Vale Sneakers Couple this pair of adorable gingham sneakers with anything in your wardrobe -- jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, everything! $118 $42 Buy Now

