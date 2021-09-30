Shopping

Kate Spade Fall Sale: Up to 40% Off Bags, Clothing, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade sale
Kate Spade

We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an up to 40% off fall styles. Shoppers can get ready for a fall wardrobe refresh and grab their favorite styles for a fraction of the cost.

The Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to shop for fall deals before the season officially begins. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, earrings, wallets and more. Whether you're a professional returning to the office or a student heading back to campus, the Kate Spade sale event has the stylish and practical pieces you'll love for busy days ahead. 

For more savings on designer items and top fashion lines, check out Rebecca Minkoff deals, Hailey Bieber's Levi's shorts on sale, fall boots and Coach Outlet deals

To help you find the chicest finds in the sale section, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale sale below. 

Kate Spade Daisy Eyelet Top
Kate Spade Daisy Eyelet Top
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Daisy Eyelet Top
This chic shirt can be worn on a night out or for a casual outfit.
$139 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Buzz Daisy 3D Coin Purse
Kate Spade Buzz Daisy 3D Coin Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Buzz Daisy 3D Coin Purse
Keep your coins corralled in this cute coin purse. 
$78 (REGULARLY $98)
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Loop Large Shoulder Bag
Everyone needs a carryall that goes with everything. This Kate Spade bag is the shoulder bag you can rely on to hold everything when you go anywhere.
$244 (REGULARLY $244)
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Mini Gingham Bodega Midi Dress
What makes the perfect fall dress? Midi length and three-quarter-length sleeves for the cool days.
$197 (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Add a touch of sparkle to your everyday look with these versatile flower huggie earrings. 
$36 (REGULARLY $48)
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Fit all of your essentials in this Knott Medium sized satchel. Even add a bright pop of color to your outfit with the sunny yellow top-handle option.
$262 (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Sea Breeze Floral Dress
Kate Spade Sea Breeze Floral Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Sea Breeze Floral Dress
A lightweight midi floral knit dress with long flutter sleeves that can be worn year round.
$189 (REGULARLY $378)
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
If you're looking for a purse just big enough to fit your phone and cards, opt for the Spencer Slim Crossbody. 
$88 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Wear this tiered chambray midi dress through the end of fall. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Perfect for students, this spade-printed backpack is both chic and practical. 
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Not too big or small, this camera crossbody bag is perfect for carrying anytime and anywhere. 
$139 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Couple this pair of adorable gingham sneakers with anything in your wardrobe -- jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, everything!
$94 (REGULARLY $118)
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Heading back to the office or campus this fall? Score this essential large tote bag to fit all of your daytime essentials. 
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
This revamped version of Kate Spade's iconic 1993 Sam bag is a must-have. 
$118 (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
A compact bifold wallet in a gorgeous pastel mint hue. 
$88 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Button Front Shirtdress
Kate Spade Button Front Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Button Front Shirtdress
You'll get a lot of mileage out of this timeless Kate Spade Button Front Shirtdress.
$230 (REGULARLY $328)

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Tote Is the Perfect Work Bag -- and It's 75% Off Today

Kate Spade Just Put So Many Cute Bags on Sale - Shop Now!

Amazon Fashion Sale: Best Designer Bags for Fall

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Best Online Sales To Shop This Weekend

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now

This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 70% off Bags, Apparel, Shoes and More

The TikTok Coach Bag is Back in Stock -- Shop Now

This Affordable Bag Is a Favorite of Megan Fox & Gigi Hadid

Megan Thee Stallion Carried a Tiny Coach Bag to the Met Gala

 