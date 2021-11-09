We never get tired of Kate Spade bags -- especially when they're on sale! The fashion brand is currently having an Holiday Designer sale that's offering deep discounts on some of their most stylish handbags and purses -- but only for a limited time.

The Kate Spade pre-Black Friday sale is the perfect place to shop for early holiday deals. Right now, you can get up to 30% off Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, clothes and accessories -- no code needed. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, coats, earrings, wallets and more.

Whether you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or refresh your winter wardrobe, you can now grab some of the best-selling styles from the designer brand for only a fraction of the cost.

To help you narrow down the chicest finds, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale early Black Friday sale below. Looking to get a head start on your Christmas shopping? Check out the best gift subscription boxes, gifts for coffee lovers and the top early Black Friday deals from Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Macy's One Day Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Through Wednesday

Michael Kors' Huge Fall Sale Has Handbags & Jackets For Over 50% Off

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Best Handbags for Fall 2021