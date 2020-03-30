Kate Spade Sale Is Still Happening: Big Discounts on Handbags, Shoes, Jewelry and More
The Kate Spade sale continues to brighten our days with discounts on purses, accessories, shoes and more.
Kate Spade New York has extended its Surprise Sale deals and we now have until April 12 11:59 p.m. PST to score up to 75% off Kate Spade items with free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website. You can also save more on accessory bundle deals with the coupon code, MAKEITTWO, which only comes out to $129. All sales are final for Surprise Sale products.
Discounts don't end there. In addition to the Surprise Sale, the retailer is having a Friends and Family Sale, slashing 40% off all items (yes, this includes new arrivals!) until April 1 11:59 p.m. PST. There are no exclusions and receive free shipping and returns. Make sure to apply the Kate Spade coupon code FORYOU at checkout.
The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions.
Purchase deals on a Kate Spade bag like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse. Other sale items include shoes, jewelry and clothes.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, ahead.
This crossbody with multiple inside pockets comes in eight colors.
Find out why everyone adores this sleek, roomy leather tote.
An elegant pair of loafers, featuring the brand's iconic spade emblem.
Comfy sneakers with a hint of extra height.
A sporty, lightweight backpack that adds a pop of color.
This adorable wicker bag is getting us excited for summer.
This large leather satchel will fit all your daytime essentials.
How can you not fall in love with the darling mint color?
A flap crossbody bag that'll add a pop of pastel to your look.
A classic top-handle satchel you'll pair with everything.
We love this fun blueberry color!
Feminine and chic!
Apply the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score both for only $129!
Made for everyday carrying.
A little gold for a little glamour.
You'll never want to take off these chic, classic studs.
It's practical and pretty.
Easy to throw on and go on those mornings when you're in a rush.
