Shopping

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Fall Wardrobe -- Bags, Dresses, Jewelry and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kate spade sale
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is having a sale on top of a sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an up to 40% off fall styles. Shoppers can get ready for a fall wardrobe refresh and grab 20% off $200+, 30% off $400+, and 40% off $600+ with the exclusive code FALLTREAT at checkout. Hurry, because the fall sale ends on Sept 19th.

The Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to shop for fall deals before the season officially begins. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, earrings, wallets and more. Whether you're a professional returning to the office or a student heading back to campus, the Kate Spade sale event has the stylish and practical pieces you'll love for busy days ahead. 

For more savings on designer items and top fashion lines, check out Rebecca Minkoff deals, Hailey Bieber's Levi's shorts on sale, fall boots and Coach Outlet deals

To help you locate the chicest finds in the sale section, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale sale below. 

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Heading back to the office or campus this fall? Score this essential large tote bag to fit all of your daytime essentials. 
$160 (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody
Not too big or small, this camera crossbody bag is perfect for carrying anytime and anywhere. 
$139 (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel
Fit all of your essentials in this Knott Medium sized satchel. Even add a bright pop of color to your outfit with the sunny yellow top-handle option.
$262 (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Chambray Vineyard Midi Dress
Wear this tiered chambray midi dress through the end of fall. 
$209 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spade Flower Coated Canvas Day Pack Medium Backpack
Perfect for students, this spade-printed backpack is both chic and practical. 
$195 (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Vale Sneakers
Couple this pair of adorable gingham sneakers with anything in your wardrobe -- jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, everything!
$94 (REGULARLY $118)
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
This revamped version of Kate Spade's iconic 1993 Sam bag is a must-have. 
$118 (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet
A compact bifold wallet in a gorgeous pastel mint hue. 
$88 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Perforated Slim Crossbody
If you're looking for a purse just big enough to fit your phone and cards, opt for the Spencer Slim Crossbody. 
$88 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Myosotis Flower Huggies
Add a touch of sparkle to your everyday look with these versatile flower huggie earrings. 
$25 (REGULARLY $48)

 

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Tote Is the Perfect Work Bag -- and It's On Sale for $65 Today

This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall

Coach x Basquiat Collection Is Now On Sale at Coach Outlet

The TikTok Coach Bag is Back in Stock -- Shop Now

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Coach Outlet Sale: Up to 70% Off Handbags, Sunglasses and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Deals for Fashion Lovers

Amazon's Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing

Bodysuits Lizzo, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Love

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

 