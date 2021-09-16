Kate Spade is having a sale on top of a sale! The fashion brand is currently offering an up to 40% off fall styles. Shoppers can get ready for a fall wardrobe refresh and grab 20% off $200+, 30% off $400+, and 40% off $600+ with the exclusive code FALLTREAT at checkout. Hurry, because the fall sale ends on Sept 19th.

The Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to shop for fall deals before the season officially begins. You'll find a ton of super chic designs with limited-time low prices from the beloved brand, including crossbody bags, shoulder bags, backpacks, totes, dresses, earrings, wallets and more. Whether you're a professional returning to the office or a student heading back to campus, the Kate Spade sale event has the stylish and practical pieces you'll love for busy days ahead.

For more savings on designer items and top fashion lines, check out Rebecca Minkoff deals, Hailey Bieber's Levi's shorts on sale, fall boots and Coach Outlet deals.

To help you locate the chicest finds in the sale section, ET Style has gathered our favorite picks from the Kate Sale sale below.

