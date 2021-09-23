Kate Spade Surprise Deal: Bestselling Wallets Are Only $79 Today

Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Shoppers can take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and seasonal items like handbags, wristlets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that features major discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles and items.

Today, the ET Style team is loving Kate Spade's large continental wallets -- like the Leila Large Continental Wallet, Larchmont Avenue Neda and Briar Lane Quilted Neda, in particular. For today only, get these wallets, along with other similar styles, for just $79 -- or, buy a handbag and get a wallet for just $69.

Leila Large Continental Wallet Kate Spade Leila Large Continental Wallet Made with pebbled leather, the Leila Large Continental Wallet boasts 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets and a zip coin compartment. $79 AT KATE SPADE Buy Now

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada.