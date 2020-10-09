Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kate spade surprise shop sale
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

We love a good surprise, especially when it involves fashion and savings. Right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop, take up to 75% off the entire site.

Score huge savings on crossbody and tote bags, wallets, wristlets, jewelry like necklaces and earrings, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, get free ground shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Note that all sales are final.

The Surprise Sale site is an extension of Kate Spade New York's main shopping site, which has its own deals happening right now -- through Oct. 13, take 30% off nearly everything with promo code THANKYOU.

Below, our picks from the amazing deals happening right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Shop.

Carson Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
carson convertible crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Carson Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sling this chic crossbody over your shoulder before heading out the door.
REGULARLY $279

Madyson Flats
Kate Spade New York
madyson flats
Kate Spade New York
Madyson Flats
Kate Spade New York
Save $100 on these fall-appropriate shoes in a neutral shade that'll go with the rest of your warddrobe.
REGULARLY $179

Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress
Kate Spade New York
flair flora devoré mini dress
Kate Spade New York
Flair Flora Devoré Mini Dress
Kate Spade New York

This sweet minidress has a chic twisted neckline, puff sleeves and a fit-and-flair hem.

REGULARLY $478

Spade Link Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spade Link Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spade Link Large Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Available in two colorways, the Continental wallet is a zip-closure style with a center zip coin compartment, interior and external slip pockets and 12 credit card slots.
REGULARLY $229

Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
karissa nylon medium backpack
Kate Spade New York
Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York

Perfect for toting your essentials on-the-go, this durable backpack is available in bright magenta, black and dark blue. It has a zip closure as well as interior slide and exterior zip pockets to keep your stuff organized and safe. Use it for day trips, to tote your workout gear or as a chic diaper bag.

REGULARLY $279

Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle
Kate Spade New York
hole punch spade hinge bangle
Kate Spade New York
Hole Punch Spade Hinge Bangle
Kate Spade New York
Wear this bangle bracelet solo or stack it with your other faves.
REGULARLY $59

Sylvia X-Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia X-Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia X-Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York

The pale blue shade of this dome crossbody will stand out in the sea of your other handbags.

REGULARLY $229

RELATED CONTENT:

Over 50% off Designer Menswear Brands at the Amazon Fall Sale

Kate Spade Sale: Save Up to 75% on Everything

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Decor, Furniture and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 35% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Best Fall Mattress Sales Happening Right Now

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything