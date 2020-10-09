Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
We love a good surprise, especially when it involves fashion and savings. Right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop, take up to 75% off the entire site.
Score huge savings on crossbody and tote bags, wallets, wristlets, jewelry like necklaces and earrings, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, get free ground shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Note that all sales are final.
The Surprise Sale site is an extension of Kate Spade New York's main shopping site, which has its own deals happening right now -- through Oct. 13, take 30% off nearly everything with promo code THANKYOU.
Below, our picks from the amazing deals happening right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Shop.
This sweet minidress has a chic twisted neckline, puff sleeves and a fit-and-flair hem.
Perfect for toting your essentials on-the-go, this durable backpack is available in bright magenta, black and dark blue. It has a zip closure as well as interior slide and exterior zip pockets to keep your stuff organized and safe. Use it for day trips, to tote your workout gear or as a chic diaper bag.
The pale blue shade of this dome crossbody will stand out in the sea of your other handbags.
