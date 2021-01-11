Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- Get This Timeless Kate Spade Handbag for $89

Kate Spade New York Sale
Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that you can find here -- and let's be real: you certainly do not want to miss this. 

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top handbag picks from the Kate Spade sale below. 

Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Grab yourself the Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel, which is marked down to $89 from its original $359 and comes in four different colors, including classic black.
REGULARLY $359
Wilson Road Quilted Talya
Kate Spade New York
kate spade new york wilson road quilted talya
Kate Spade New York
Wilson Road Quilted Talya
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag that comes in Ruffled Pansy.
REGULARLY $299
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Hayes Small Satchel
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel is both feminine and chic! 
REGULARLY $328
Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in two colors: spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80.
REGULARLY $229
Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade's Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle comes in two colors: warm beige and tamarillo. However, if you want to only get the Mulberry Street Lise, you can also get it in chocolate cherry.
REGULARLY $588
Out of the Woods Fox Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Out of the Woods Fox Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Out of the Woods Fox Mini Convertible Backpack
Kate Spade New York
The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon coffee or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in a playful fox print and is under $100, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $299
Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. Not too big and not too small. This is a zip top purse in midnight blue with a floral pattern. 
REGULARLY $299
Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Adel Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black.
REGULARLY $329
Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
Hayden Top Zip Tote
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower.
REGULARLY $249
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Emilia Tote
Kate Spade New York
Emilia Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote is made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top. 
REGULARLY $329
Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. Choose from three fun colors.
REGULARLY $149

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

