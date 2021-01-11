Kate Spade New York sales are the gifts that keep giving during all of quarantine. Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day that you can find here -- and let's be real: you certainly do not want to miss this.

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

The beloved fashion brand is known for the fun, feminine aesthetic it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale and check out ET Style's top handbag picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Grab yourself the Tippy Sm Triple Compartment Satchel, which is marked down to $89 from its original $359 and comes in four different colors, including classic black. REGULARLY $359 $89 at Kate Spade

Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Wilson Road Quilted Talya Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Wilson Road Talya is a quilted handbag that comes in Ruffled Pansy. REGULARLY $299 $99 at Kate Spade

Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayes Small Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Hayes Small Satchel is both feminine and chic! REGULARLY $328 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Sylvia Extra Large Dome Crossbody comes in two colors: spring meadow and stop light. This crossbody bag is a steal at under $80. REGULARLY $229 $79 at Kate Spade

Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle Kate Spade New York Kate Spade's Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle comes in two colors: warm beige and tamarillo. However, if you want to only get the Mulberry Street Lise, you can also get it in chocolate cherry. REGULARLY $588 $159 at Kate Spade with code MAKEITTWO

Out of the Woods Fox Mini Convertible Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Out of the Woods Fox Mini Convertible Backpack Kate Spade New York The perfect bag for your next day of errands, afternoon coffee or weekend out of town. This Kate Spade backpack comes in a playful fox print and is under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Maise Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. Not too big and not too small. This is a zip top purse in midnight blue with a floral pattern. REGULARLY $299 $129 at Kate Spade

Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Adel Large Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Adel Large Tote comes in three colors: warm beige, cherrywood and black. REGULARLY $329 $129 at Kate Spade

Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hayden Top Zip Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Hayden Top Zip Tote is nylon and comes in black, deep evergreen and deep cornflower. REGULARLY $249 $79 at Kate Spade

Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Emilia Large Tote Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Emilia Large Tote is made with smooth leather and comes with a zip top. REGULARLY $329 $89 at Kate Spade

Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Staci Colorblock Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. Choose from three fun colors. REGULARLY $149 $49 at Kate Spade

See all sale items at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale event.

