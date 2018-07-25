Kelly Osbourne Gets Candid About Rehab and Addiction Following Demi Lovato's Hospitalization

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her past struggles with addiction, following Demi Lovato's hospitalization on Tuesday from an apparent drug overdose.

The 33-year-old TV personality appeared on the British talk show Loose Women on Wednesday, where she admitted that she knows "what it's like" to have a relapse, and be in the public spotlight while trying to climb out of a dark place.

"I will never speak on behalf of Demi, because that wouldn't be right," Osbourne explained as the conversation came to focus on her friend's recent relapse and subsequent medical emergency. "I can only share about what I've been through and what I know from myself, and that is relapse is one the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around."

Osbourne admitted that, over the course of her life, she's found that she "could [get] addicted to absolutely anything," but that drugs and alcohol were her biggest vices.

And while she managed to diligently get clean through rehab and addiction programs, Osbourne stressed that there is no permanent solution to addiction.

"Rehab doesn’t fix you, it just helps get you on the right track," she shared. "You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again."

However, if she wanted to give in to the urge to do drugs or get drunk, Osbourne said the addiction could often be more powerful than almost any deterrent or support group in her life.

"As an addict, when I wanted to relapse, when I wanted to use, I could have sober companions, I could have my parents there, I could have my best friends there… and if I wanted to get it, I would get it. It has nothing to do with the people around you."

One thing Osbourne has discovered is that addiction can impact people and control people across the spectrum of society. "The sad part about addiction is that it does not discriminate," she explained. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, what you believe in. It takes hold of anyone and everyone if it can."

For Osbourne, she eventually found her moment of clarity after her addiction had dragged her down to a painful "spiritual low."

"I was so unbelievably miserable. I didn’t care if I lived anymore or not. I didn’t care what happened to me or who I woke up next to," she recalled.

After struggling with that emotional and psychological turmoil, she came to a stark realization that served as her turning point.

"For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help," she said. "I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?"

While she was able to forge her own path in her sober journey, Osbourne stressed that it was not, at all, an easy road to walk.

"Every day, I fight to stay clean. I fight, and do whatever I have to do, to be a better person," she shared. "Because I am so comfortable being numb. I never did drugs to party, I did drugs because I hate feeling [things]."

Reflecting on Lovato's own relapse and subsequent hospitalization, Osbourne said she sympathizes with her friend, both for her struggle and for the frenzy surrounding her.

"I can't imagine what Demi's going through right now, even though I know what it's like to have the whole world talking about you when you're at your most vulnerable state," she said. "People need to just show love and pray for her."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was transported to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday due to an apparent drug overdose.

A source told ET later in the afternoon that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization. Her rep also released the following statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

A source told ET on Wednesday that Lovato's family is "going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab."

"She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again," the source added. Watch the video below to hear more.

