Kendall Jenner made something of a statement with her latest ensemble -- which seemed to be missing one key accessory.

The 28-year-old model recently visited the Louvre Museum during her time in Paris, France, apparently skipping the crowds with a special late-night admission. In photos posted from the outing, Jenner took in the artwork while wearing a black top and matching black skirt. She raised eyebrows, however, by going barefoot.

"The Louvre at midnight," she captioned the post, which included shots of herself standing solo in front of Paolo Veronese's Renaissance painting "The Wedding Feast at Cana" and Leonardo DaVinci's iconic "Mona Lisa."

"I’m so thrown off by barefeet at the Louvre," wrote one commenter. Another added, "Barefoot in the louvre? I think not."

Jenner did not address whether her visit was personal or if she was there on business, perhaps for a photo or video shoot.

While in the City of Light, Jenner walked -- and rode on horseback with pal Gigi Hadid -- for the Vogue World: Paris show.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner ride horses on the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. - Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue

She shared a collection of behind-the-scenes highlights on Instagram with the caption, "how lucky are weeee," tagging Vogue, Hermes and Hadid.

"Sooooo lucky," Hadid replied.

During her time off in Paris, Jenner was photographed stepping out for dinner with Bad Bunny as the twosome appear to be rekindling their romance. He also performed at the Vogue World: Paris show, which took place amid Paris Fashion Week.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally back together and it was only a matter of time before they rekindled their relationship," a source told ET earlier this month. "They just needed some space to be able to come back to each other."

"Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth," the source added. "She is a fan of his music and enjoys going to his shows when she can to support him."

The feeling is mutual, according to the source, who said Bad Bunny "appreciates Kendall for who she truly is" and "genuinely cares about Kendall and they laugh, have fun together, and vibe."