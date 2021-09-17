Shopping

Khloé Kardashian and Demi Lovato Love These Motivational Water Bottles — And They're on Sale

If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $16 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up."  With back to school around the corner, the water bottle can also be a fun and useful gift for your child, or their teacher!

Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has almost 19,600 global ratings with 4.6 stars.

khloe kardashian amazon water bottle
Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

Lovato shared her own reusable water bottle on her Instagram Story too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $13 optimistic water bottle is also available in 10 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others.

Demi Lovato motivational water bottle
Demi Lovato/Instagram

Shop Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato's go-to reusable water bottles, below. 

