Khloé Kardashian and Demi Lovato Love These Motivational Water Bottles — And They're on Sale
If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.
The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $16 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up." With back to school around the corner, the water bottle can also be a fun and useful gift for your child, or their teacher!
Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has almost 19,600 global ratings with 4.6 stars.
Lovato shared her own reusable water bottle on her Instagram Story too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $13 optimistic water bottle is also available in 10 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others.
Shop Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato's go-to reusable water bottles, below.
