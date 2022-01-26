Shopping

Khloé Kardashian's Motivational Water Bottle Has 19k Five-Star Reviews -- Get It Now on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $25 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up" to keep her focused through the day.

While Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, it's available in a wide array of adorable colors. The eye-catching water bottle isn't just aesthetically pleasing, though. It's also BPA and toxin-free with a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw for maximum functionality. It's no wonder this item has almost 24,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars, 79% of which are 5-star reviews.

Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Straw
$25

Lovato shared their own reusable water bottle on Instagram too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $16 water bottle is also available in 11 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others. With motivational phrases at each goal, this optimistic accessory keeps your glass half-full (so to speak). Buy it now and crush your water goals in style.

KEEPTO 32oz Motivational Water Bottle with Removable Straw
$18$16

 

