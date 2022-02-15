If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $25 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up" to keep her focused through the day.

While Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, it's available in a wide array of adorable colors. The eye-catching water bottle isn't just aesthetically pleasing, though. It's also BPA and toxin-free with a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw for maximum functionality. It's no wonder this item has over 24,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars, 79% of which are 5-star reviews.

Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

Lovato shared their own reusable water bottle on Instagram too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $18 water bottle is also available in 11 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others. With motivational phrases at each goal, this optimistic accessory keeps your glass half-full (so to speak). Buy it now and crush your water goals in style.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

