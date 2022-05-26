If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal or looking for the perfect water bottle to bring along your workouts or hiking trips, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles -- both available on Amazon.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $27 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up" to keep her focused through the day.

While Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, it's available in a wide array of adorable colors. The eye-catching water bottle isn't just aesthetically pleasing, though. It's also BPA and toxin-free with a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw for maximum functionality. It's no wonder this item has over 26,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars, 79% of which are 5-star reviews.

Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

Lovato shared their own reusable water bottle on Instagram too -- the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $18 water bottle is also available in 11 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others. With motivational phrases at each goal, this optimistic accessory keeps your glass half-full (so to speak). Buy it now and crush your water goals in style.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

