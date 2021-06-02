Can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal? Take a page from Khloe Kardashian's book. The star has been sharing her trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of a super cute water bottle that is currently on sale at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal — FYI, mark your calendars for June 21 and 22!

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $23 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up."

Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, which is also available in 10 other colors. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has over 13,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars.

Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

The fitness maven often shares her lifestyle faves on social media, like her sleek emerald Good American leggings and her hand-picked beauty products for her Ipsy collaboration.

Shop the star's go-to reusable water bottle, below.

