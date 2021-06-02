Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is On Sale Early for Amazon Prime Day
Can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal? Take a page from Khloe Kardashian's book. The star has been sharing her trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of a super cute water bottle that is currently on sale at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal — FYI, mark your calendars for June 21 and 22!
The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $23 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up."
Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, which is also available in 10 other colors. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has over 13,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars.
The fitness maven often shares her lifestyle faves on social media, like her sleek emerald Good American leggings and her hand-picked beauty products for her Ipsy collaboration.
Shop the star's go-to reusable water bottle, below.
