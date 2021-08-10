Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is On Sale for $15 at Amazon
Can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal? Take a page from Khloe Kardashian's book. The reality star has been sharing her trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of a super cute water bottle that is currently on sale at Amazon.
The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The $15 reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up." With back to school around the corner, the water bottle can also be a fun and useful gift for your child, or their teacher!
Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, which is also available in 10 other colors. The BPA and toxin-free bottle has a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw. The item also has almost 17,500 global ratings with 4.6 stars.
The fitness maven often shares her lifestyle faves on social media, like her sleek emerald Good American leggings, favorite Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running sneakers and her hand-picked beauty products for her Ipsy collaboration.
Shop the star's go-to reusable water bottle, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 57,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Leggings
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Adidas -- Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!
The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More
Back to School 2021: Amazon Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
Shop Gap's Back-to-School Sale: Up to 50% Off Kids Jeans, Tees & More
Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon
Trendy Sneakers and Shoes at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets
Back to School Shopping List 2021: Supplies for Every Type of Student
These $28 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves
Get Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $32 on Amazon
Khloe Kardashian's Sleek Emerald Leggings Are on Sale Now
Khloe Kardashian Collaborates with Ipsy on Limited-Edition Collection