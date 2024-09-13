As the seasons change, so do the needs of our skin. With the start of fall next week, it's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care and give your skin some love before long days in the sun are over. Luckily, the Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale is here to help you restock your everyday essentials for less.

Now until Monday, September 16, Kiehl's is offering 30% off everything using promo code LOVE30 at checkout. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, you'll be well equipped to heal, moisturize and protect your skin ahead of the new season.

Shop 30% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you and your special someone can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with any picks from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 30% off.

Ahead, level up your seasonal skincare routine with the best Kiehl's deals to shop this weekend.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin — even sensitive skin. $67 $47 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $42 Shop Now

