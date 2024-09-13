Shop
Sales & Deals

Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale: Get 30% Off Best-Selling Fall Skincare Staples

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kiehl's Sale
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:20 AM PDT, September 13, 2024

Get 30% off moisturizers, eyes creams, face washes and more during the Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale.

As the seasons change, so do the needs of our skin. With the start of fall next week, it's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care and give your skin some love before long days in the sun are over. Luckily, the Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale is here to help you restock your everyday essentials for less.

Now until Monday, September 16, Kiehl's is offering 30% off everything using promo code LOVE30 at checkout. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, you'll be well equipped to heal, moisturize and protect your skin ahead of the new season.

Shop 30% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you and your special someone can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with any picks from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 30% off.

Ahead, level up your seasonal skincare routine with the best Kiehl's deals to shop this weekend.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin — even sensitive skin. 

$67 $47

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$79 $55

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$59 $41

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$57 $40

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$76 $67

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$49 $34

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.

$60 $42

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024 to Shop Now

Beauty & Wellness

15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024 to Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Advent Calendar Just Dropped for 2024

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Advent Calendar Just Dropped for 2024

Everything You Need to Transition Your Beauty Routine for Fall

Beauty & Wellness

Everything You Need to Transition Your Beauty Routine for Fall

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2024: The Best Deals to Shop Today, From Elizabeth Arden to StriVectin

Sales & Deals

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2024: The Best Deals to Shop Today, From Elizabeth Arden to StriVectin

The Best Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles

Best Lists

The Best Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for Summer 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for Summer 2024

The Best La Mer Deals to Shop Right Now: Snag Creme de la Mer Moisturizer for as Low as $36

Sales & Deals

The Best La Mer Deals to Shop Right Now: Snag Creme de la Mer Moisturizer for as Low as $36

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

Beauty & Wellness

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Gets Glowy With This Skincare Device

Beauty & Wellness

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Gets Glowy With This Skincare Device

Shop the Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin on Amazon

Beauty & Wellness

Shop the Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin on Amazon

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Retinol Products for the Face and Body

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

Best Lists

The Best Anti-Aging Skincare on Amazon

Tags: