Kiehl's Valentine's Day Sale Includes Best-Selling Skincare for Everyone — Save 25% on Gifts Today

Kiehl's Valentine's Day Sale
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:23 PM PST, February 8, 2024

Save 25% on moisturizers, eyes creams, face washes and more to keep your valentine's skin happy.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, some people are likely feeling pressure to splurge on their significant others. For those of us whose love language is saving money, Kiehl's just kicked off a can't-miss Valentine's Day sale with sitewide discounts on best-selling skincare gifts.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care with Kiehl's offering 25% off everything. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, your beauty-loving valentine will appreciate any presents from this Kiehl's V-Day Sweetheart Sale.

Shop the 25% Off Kiehl's Sale

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With Valentine's Day deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you and your special someone can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with any gifts from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Ahead, combat the winter's dry, cold air and give your loved one's skincare routine a refresh with the best Kiehl's deals available today.

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$79 $59

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$57 $43

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$59 $44

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$76 $57

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$49 $37

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially in cold or dry climates.

$60 $45

Shop Now

 

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

