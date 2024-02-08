With Valentine's Day right around the corner, some people are likely feeling pressure to splurge on their significant others. For those of us whose love language is saving money, Kiehl's just kicked off a can't-miss Valentine's Day sale with sitewide discounts on best-selling skincare gifts.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care with Kiehl's offering 25% off everything. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, your beauty-loving valentine will appreciate any presents from this Kiehl's V-Day Sweetheart Sale.

Shop the 25% Off Kiehl's Sale

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With Valentine's Day deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you and your special someone can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with any gifts from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Ahead, combat the winter's dry, cold air and give your loved one's skincare routine a refresh with the best Kiehl's deals available today.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

