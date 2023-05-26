Kim Zolciak Sings Along to Heartbreaking Luke Combs Song With Her Kids Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Drama ‘More Damaging' to Their K…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says Goodbye After 23 Seasons
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
Kim Kardashian Shares Perfect Man Wish List on ‘The Kardashians’…
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Reportedly Battli…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
How Heidi Klum Feels About Turning 50 and How She Plans to Celeb…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth th…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Blake Shelton Responds to Adam Levine Saying 'It's About Time' H…
Kim Zolciak is healing through music.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video of herself singing along to the radio while driving on Thursday, with her kids also chiming in from the backseat. Their song of choice: Luke Combs' latest heartbreak ballad, "Love You Anyway."
"If your kiss, turned me to stone / I'd be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome," she croons along at the start of the track. "And if your touch, shattered me like glass / I'd be in pieces tryin' to make the breakin' last. / If It took one look to turn my days to night / At least I'd have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes. / There's just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needin' its true north."
The video times out mid-song as the family appears to continue singing, with the next line in the song being: "Even if I knew, the day we met, you'd be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I'd love you anyway."
The impromptu karaoke session comes amid ongoing divorce drama between Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann. The former couple filed for divorce earlier this month after 11 years of marriage, and have since unleashed a whirlwind of allegations and accusations against each other.
As for Zolciak's car song of choice, in a post announcing the release of "Love You Anyway" in February, Combs explained the inspiration and significance of its lyrics.
The song title was inspired by a brief text from Combs' wife, Nicole Hocking, evolving during a songwriting session to be "about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you'd love them anyway."
He continued, "Essentially it's a heartbreak song and a love song all in one."
Just one day prior to her sad singalong, Zolciak offered up another cryptic reference to her split via Instagram Stories, sharing a post about "manipulation" and "toxic behavior."
"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you," the post, which Zolciak re-shared, read. For her part, the reality star added: "Read that again..."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Zolciak Shares Post About 'Manipulation' Amid Kroy Biermann Split
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Split: A Relationship Timeline
Kroy Biermann Accuses Kim Zolciak of 'Compulsive' Gambling
Kim Zolciak Requests Kroy Undergo Drug Testing in Divorce Dispute
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Ditches Her Ring in First Post Since Divorce News