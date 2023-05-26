Kim Zolciak is healing through music.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video of herself singing along to the radio while driving on Thursday, with her kids also chiming in from the backseat. Their song of choice: Luke Combs' latest heartbreak ballad, "Love You Anyway."

"If your kiss, turned me to stone / I'd be a statue standing tall in ancient Rome," she croons along at the start of the track. "And if your touch, shattered me like glass / I'd be in pieces tryin' to make the breakin' last. / If It took one look to turn my days to night / At least I'd have the stars, the sparkle in your eyes. / There's just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needin' its true north."

The video times out mid-song as the family appears to continue singing, with the next line in the song being: "Even if I knew, the day we met, you'd be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I'd love you anyway."

The impromptu karaoke session comes amid ongoing divorce drama between Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann. The former couple filed for divorce earlier this month after 11 years of marriage, and have since unleashed a whirlwind of allegations and accusations against each other.

As for Zolciak's car song of choice, in a post announcing the release of "Love You Anyway" in February, Combs explained the inspiration and significance of its lyrics.

The song title was inspired by a brief text from Combs' wife, Nicole Hocking, evolving during a songwriting session to be "about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you'd love them anyway."

He continued, "Essentially it's a heartbreak song and a love song all in one."

Just one day prior to her sad singalong, Zolciak offered up another cryptic reference to her split via Instagram Stories, sharing a post about "manipulation" and "toxic behavior."

"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you," the post, which Zolciak re-shared, read. For her part, the reality star added: "Read that again..."

