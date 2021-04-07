Last Chance for Up to 40% Off at The Madewell Spring Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Madewell is treating shoppers deep discounts now on the store's website. Take up to 40% off select styles with promo code SPRINGITON through April 7th.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, denim, jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Spring Sale.

Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard Madewell Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard A lightweight dress for the warm spring and summer days. The adjustable waist tie allows you to adjust it to the perfect fit. $98 Buy Now

Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts Madewell Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts The new Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts are made with cotton and linen for a way to stay comfortable and cool this Spring and Summer. $69.50 Buy Now

Madewell Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat Madewell Madewell Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat We've all heard the saying "April showers, brings May flowers". This Madewell Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat is exactly what you'll need this Spring season. The rainy days might not have hit yet, but you definitely want to be prepared for the Spring showers. $168 Buy Now

Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash Madewell Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash is made of 100% cotton denim. This jean skirt has the perfect vintage look. $30 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress Madewell Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress All dresses should be as comfortable as pajamas, like this Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress from Madewell. $50 (REGULARLY $82) Buy now

Madewell The Marta Whipstitch Sandal Madewell Madewell The Marta Whipstitch Sandal Step out in style with these Madewell Marta Whipstitch Sandals. These sandals feature a chunky heel, Whipstitch straps and their MWL Cloudlift Lite padding for comfort. Also available in Black, you don't want to miss out on these, especially while you can get them 40% off! $128 Buy Now

Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt Madewell Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt We love a skirt that's so elegant it can dress up a pair of sneakers. $88 Buy Now

Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants Madewell Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants gives you comfort and style. The Sweatpants are also available in Navy and Olive Green. $79.50 Buy Now

Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit This work-inspired jumpsuit is just right for spring. With the stretch fabric and elastic, this jumpsuit has the perfect fit. $138 Buy Now

Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers Madewell Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers We love a dress that's versatile enough that you can wear it to a wedding just as easily as you can wear it to the dog park. $80 (REGULARLY $138) Buy now

Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from spring into the upcoming summer season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last. $50 (ORIGINALLY $135) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Get 30% Off Spring Styles

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide

Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos

Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% Off

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More