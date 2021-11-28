Shopping

Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 30% Off at Amazon's Early Cyber Monday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Le Creuset Sale
Le Creuset

We have officially entered the holiday season, and odds are you're eager to start hosting holiday parties and family gatherings -- that is, if preparing epic homemade meals hasn't already become your new activity du jour. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Amazon's Le Creuset Cyber Monday sales within its huge Cyber Week shopping event is just what you need.

From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the brand's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 30% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse in the flame and licorice shades. The Le Creuset cast iron pot would also make a great gift for a home chef.

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Flame
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 
$300$200
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise
The exterior enamel of this cast iron dish is sturdy and eye-catching, and the interior enamel prevents food and stains from sticking.
$300$250

You should hurry over to Amazon, though, because a deal this good won’t last long. And if you want more deals on Le Creuset cookware, scroll down to see our top picks from Amazon's Le Creuset sale below. Plus, check out the very best Black Friday sales from major brands and retailers you don't want to miss.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Heritage Casserole Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Le Creuset Heritage Casserole Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Amazon
Heritage Casserole Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Take 20% off the Heritage Casserole Stoneware Dish to have it in time for Christmas cooking. 
$110$88
Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 9-Inch
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 9-Inch
Amazon
Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Casserole, 9-Inch
Here's a smaller, deeper version of the casserole dish. 
$100$80
Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
Amazon
Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock, 5 pc.
If your utensils are looking worse for wear, consider upgrading with the five-piece Le Creuset Silicone set. 
$75$60
Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 2 pc.
Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 2 pc.
Amazon
Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set, 2 pc.
Grab these Le Creuset nonstick pans with stay-cool ergonomic handles. 
$180$144

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop AirPods, Air Fryers and More

The Best Apple Black Friday Deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Watches

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Already Available

Always Pan Black Friday Sale: Save Up to $125 on Our Place's Cookware

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Up to 70% Off Specials

 