Leggings Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that Will Make You Want to Work Out

By ETonline Staff
A week in and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering tons of great deals on leggings! The sale is open from July 28 to August 6, so you'd better shop fast! 

Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47. 

Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom. 

Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals on leggings at Nordstrom below. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Leggings Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Good American Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings
Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Good American Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings
A networked tie-dye pattern covers these seamless leggings. 
$51 (REGULARLY $85)
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings
Reptile-embossed faux-leather leggings come with a serious dose of attitude you can totally see. 
$71 (REGULARLY $118)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging.png
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Start moving in these motion-friendly and smoothing, high-waisted leggings cut from sleek, ultra-stretchy fabric with eye-catching shine.
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings
This cool camo pair features lifting fabric with moisture-wicking technology. 
$64 (REGULARLY $128)
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings
A V-shaped band at the waist flatters your figure. 
$65 (REGULARLY $108)
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
Nordstrom
Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights
You can wear these Nike Yoga Luxe 7/8 Tights all day. These Nike Leggings are made with an infinalon moisture-wicking fabric that feels soft on your skin and features a supportive high waistband.
$68 (REGULARLY $90)
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings
These leggings sport an on-trend tie-dye pattern that looks great in or out of the gym.
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Zella Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Zella Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Studio Lite Flex High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Work up a sweat comfortably in these lightweight leggings from Zella. 
$40 (REGULARLY $65)
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings
These leggings support muscles, smooth curves and optimize your range of motion to help you make the most of your workout.
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave Pocket 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx Every Wear Laser Wave Pocket 78 Active Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave Pocket 7/8 Active Leggings
Power through in cool comfort with the laser-cut mesh of sweat-wicking leggings featuring Printed Power™ technology that targets your tummy.
$83 (REGULARLY $118)
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings
Designed from 10 panels of stretch fabric, these leggings have a compression fit that's tighter to support muscles, reduce fatigue and speed recovery time.
$38 (REGULARLY $75)
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Pocket Yoga 7/8 Leggings
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Pocket Yoga 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waist Pocket Yoga 7/8 Leggings
Squat, peddle or lounge in these high-waisted leggings cut from sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric. 
$70 (REGULARLY $108)
Nike City Ready 7/8 Training Tights
Nike City Ready 78 Training Tights.png
Nordstrom
Nike City Ready 7/8 Training Tights
Corded details flatter your figure in second-skin training tights finished with a supportive high waistband.
$72 (REGULARLY $120)
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings
Available in black, pink, and green, these Nike One Faux Leather Mid Rise 7/8 Leggings are sought after to work out or chill in.
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings
Two-tone styling refreshes the look of cropped leggings. 
$47 (REGULARLY $78)
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Seamless high-waisted leggings are cut from sweat-wicking fabric that helps you stay focused no matter how wild this tie-dye print may be.
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running Leggings
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 78 Running Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running Leggings
An eye-catching pattern brightens shapely stretch leggings. 
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Equipped with a handy back pocket, these bum-sculpting leggings perform well for barre class or the track.
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
It's hard to beat the price on these Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom. They're a favorite from this this year's sale. 
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings
Take your workout up a notch with these second-skin leggings designed with a supportive high waist and a shiny finish.
$59 (REGULARLY $98)
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings
Prominent ribbing textures these second-skin seamless leggings. 
$47 (REGULARLY $79)

