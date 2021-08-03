A week in and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering tons of great deals on leggings! The sale is open from July 28 to August 6, so you'd better shop fast!

Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47.

Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals on leggings at Nordstrom below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Leggings Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

