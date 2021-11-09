Shopping

Lego Advent Calendars Are On Sale Now at Amazon: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and More

By ETonline Staff
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Amazon

Muggles have something to celebrate this holiday season! This Christmas, you can finally party like your favorite wizard thanks to Funko Pop!'s Harry Potter Advent Calendar

The Wizarding World-themed advent calendar is as cute and filled with holiday magic as you'd expect -- complete with 24 Pocket Pop surprises that each embody different characters from the beloved book and film series, including: Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasely, Hagrid, Luna, Dumbledore, Snape and Dobby (yes, even Dobby the house elf), among many others that make unique keepsakes.

Each day, Harry Potter fans can open up one of the tiny doors and reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops will join their growing collection. We personally can't imagine a more magical way to prepare for the holidays than by collecting your favorite wizarding friends.

Plus, this fun set is now on sale for pre-order at Amazon for just $40 (regularly $60).

Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Funko Pop Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Amazon
Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Collect figurines of the Wizarding World's greatest and most iconic characters with this Harry Potter advent calendar. Simply open up one of the tiny doors each day to reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops! from Gryffindor, Diagon Alley and other iconic moments will join your collection.
$60$40

Whether you're a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry -- there's an advent calendar out there just for you. From Pokémon and LEGO to Friends and Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars at Black Friday prices to pick up this holiday season.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
$40$32
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021
$40$32
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2021
LEGO City Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2021
$30$24
LEGO Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021
LEGO Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar
Amazon
LEGO Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar 2021
This advent calendar includes seven mini-figures – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury – plus other fun items and accessories from the Marvel Universe.
$40$32
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.
$40
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
Williams Sonoma
Harry Potter Luxe Advent Calendar & Candy Fill
The 24 drawers are filled with individually wrapped confections like fizzy Lemon Sherbets, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, sour balls and gummies.
$111
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021
Amazon
Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021
There are enough Disney princesses to make a spectacular advent calendar.
$30 $25 AT AMAZON
Star Wars The Galactic Advent Calendar
Star Wars The Galactic Advent Calendar
Amazon
Star Wars The Galactic Advent Calendar
Lift off into new heights this holiday season with the official Star Wars advent calendar -- filled with everything from greeting cards and paper ornaments, to buttons, booklets, and more.
$30$21
Friends Official Advent Calendar 2021
Friends Official Advent Calendar 2021
Amazon
Friends Official Advent Calendar 2021
Could we BE any more excited about this Friends-themed advent calendar? 
$30$21
Disney Classic Advent Calendar
Disney Classic Advent Calendar
Amazon
Disney Classic Advent Calendar
Count down to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends. This festive calendar includes 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes.
$46$32

