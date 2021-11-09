Muggles have something to celebrate this holiday season! This Christmas, you can finally party like your favorite wizard thanks to Funko Pop!'s Harry Potter Advent Calendar.

The Wizarding World-themed advent calendar is as cute and filled with holiday magic as you'd expect -- complete with 24 Pocket Pop surprises that each embody different characters from the beloved book and film series, including: Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasely, Hagrid, Luna, Dumbledore, Snape and Dobby (yes, even Dobby the house elf), among many others that make unique keepsakes.

Each day, Harry Potter fans can open up one of the tiny doors and reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops will join their growing collection. We personally can't imagine a more magical way to prepare for the holidays than by collecting your favorite wizarding friends.

Plus, this fun set is now on sale for pre-order at Amazon for just $40 (regularly $60).

Whether you're a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry -- there's an advent calendar out there just for you. From Pokémon and LEGO to Friends and Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars at Black Friday prices to pick up this holiday season.

Disney Classic Advent Calendar Amazon Disney Classic Advent Calendar Count down to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends. This festive calendar includes 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes. $46 $32 Buy Now

